Dave Bautista has found his next project as he will star alongside Samuel L. Jackson in the “Afterburn.”

Deadline reported the news. The former WWE Champion “will play ex-soldier Jake, who works as a treasure hunter recovering valuable objects from the old world for powerful clients. His latest mission is to team with freedom fighter Drea to recover the Mona Lisa before an unhinged warlord gets there first.”

Jackson will play the supporting role of freedom fighter Valentine. The film will be directed by J.J. Perry, who recently did Lionsgate’s “The Killer’s Game,” also with Bautista,