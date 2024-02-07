Tonight’s AEW Dynamite will air live from the Footprint Center in Phoenix, AZ.

The biggest thing on the card is Tony Khan’s big announcement. The top match on the card is Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page. Below is the current card for tonight:

Tony Khan has “a big announcement”

Winner gets an AEW World title shot at Revolution: Swerve Strickland vs. Hangman Page

AEW World Tag Team Champions Big Bill & Ricky Starks defend against Sting & Darby Allin

Chris Jericho vs. Konosuke Takeshita

Jon Moxley, Bryan Danielson & Claudio Castagnoli vs. Mistico, Volador Jr. & Hechicero

Women’s World title eliminator: Toni Storm vs. Red Velvet w/Deonna Purrazzo on commentary