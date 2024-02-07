WWE held the most recent TV tapings for Friday’s episode of NXT Level Up in Orlando, FL, before the live airing of Tuesday’s episode of NXT on the USA Network.

Jay Malachi, who received an offer from WWE in October after participating in a trout, was seen in action. He was expected to join the training facility last month.

According to reports, it is now confirmed that he has indeed signed with the company. Notably, he is a former DPW Champion.

During the tapings, he competed in a singles match under the name Je’Von Evans, facing off against Brooks Jensen. Check out the spoilers here.

Je’Von Evans [FKA Jay Malachi] made his WWE debut tonight on ‘Level Up’ against Brooks Jensen! 📸: @DebbieDeans8 pic.twitter.com/i78KBNhCaF — Wrestle Ops (@WrestleOps) February 7, 2024