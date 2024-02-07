This week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up is in the can.

Prior to the WWE NXT on USA Network show from the Capitol Wrestling Center in Orlando, FL. on Tuesday night, WWE taped matches for this week’s episode of WWE NXT Level Up.

Featured below, courtesy of PWInsider.com, are complete taping results from the show.

*Brooks Jensen defeated Jevon Evans, aka the former Jay Malachi.



*Izzi Dame defeated Gigi Dolin.



*Karmen Petrovic defeated Brinley Reece.



*Tyriek Igwe & Tyson Dupont defeated Hank Walker & Tank Ledger.

From there, things switched over to the live episode of WWE NXT on the USA Network.