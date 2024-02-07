On the latest episode of “Oh…You Didn’t Know,” Road Dogg discussed a wide range of topics. Here are the highlights:

On his favorite road stories of Chyna:

“You know, every time was great. We had a great time in South Africa. We had a great time everywhere. But for me, most of the things I remember are her and Hunter working out like I would be like on a recumbent cycle in a gym somewhere. I’m just kind of hungover or whatever. You know what I mean? Like hair, the dog just took some pills or something. Now I’m gonna sit right here. So we can go eat and just watch them do squats and then puke in a garbage can and then re-tape their knees and rewrap their knees and go do it again. And you just go like, what is happening here? And it’s just, she’s just incredible. She was an incredible human being. Yeah, I miss her. I miss her. I know a lot of people do.”

On Chyna’s sense of humor:

“She was hilarious. She was one of those. That’s what I always say. And I know it may be sexist or cut down or whatever. But I don’t mean it that way. She was one of the boys like she was. She was one of the boys. I didn’t know her and Hunter. We had been dating for a really long time because I had never seen her that way. As a person that was going to date one of us, you don’t have any like it just she was just one of us that we didn’t it wasn’t, I don’t know. I can’t explain it. But then I found out the other day, and I was like, okay, cool. That’s cool. Nothing is changing, right? Nothing changed. You know what I mean? Everything just stayed the same. But yeah, she was super funny. Super funny. Great sense of humor.”

On who would his opponent be for a proper retirement match:

“Well, I would have already happened to say that much. Or it would not matter who I was. The father time you’re saying that? There’s not a maybe not a future retirement match. Okay, I can assure you of that. But probably, Billy. Well, he’s stiff as crap. It probably hurt me. But it was my last match. I didn’t care.”

