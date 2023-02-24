Deonna Purrazzo says the IMPACT Knockouts Division will continue to push the boundaries for women’s wrestling.

The Virtuosa discussed this topic during a recent interview with Mark Hoke Show, where she revealed her five-year plan that includes starting a family with her new husband, fellow IMPACT star Steve Maclin. Purrazzo adds that she hopes to be able to tell incredible stories in IMPACT, which hopefully gets topped off with a third run as Knockouts Champion. Highlights from the interview are below.

Says she does want to have kids in the future:

I just got married (to Steve Maclin), I definitely want to be a mom one day. That is kind of what my long-term goal is. In wrestling, I want to feel like I’ve done everything before I take a leave of absence and go be a mom. Specifically at IMPACT, for the Knockouts, there is a legacy.

How the Knockouts Division continues to push boundaries:

We continue to get opportunities to push boundaries and have the first-ever Knockouts Ultimate X match that Tasha Steelz won at Hard To Kill 2022, that same night we had the first-ever Knockouts World Championship pay-per-view (main event), myself and Mickie James, in the first-ever Texas Deathmatch. Mickie was in the second-ever pay-per-view main event against Jordynne Grace when she won the Knockouts World Championship. We’re continuing to get these opportunities, but it’s not as frequent as I would like. I want to see women main event all the time. I want it to be a regular thing. With that, not just because we’re women, but because we’re telling stories that warrant us getting the main event.

Says she wants to keep telling incredible stories and hopefully become a three-time Knockouts Champion:

In terms of what I’d like to do is be able to tell another incredible story similar to what I did to Mickie James and become a three-time Knockouts World Champion. That’s my ultimate goal in the next year. After that, it’s being able to settle down and be like, ‘I’m comfortable with where I’m at in wrestling’ and see what real life has for me. I’m in college, I graduate in July, there is some real life stuff going on that I’m really focused on and excited for in my future.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)