Money.co.uk recently released their “Beloved Billionaires” list for 2021, and the list includes WWE Chairman & CEO Vince McMahon, as well as AEW President, CEO, General Manager & Head Of Creative Tony Khan.

It’s important to note that an asterisk is next to Khan’s name on the chart as his net worth is linked to his father, Shahid Khan.

The list points to how billionaires are more in the public eye than ever before these days. It’s estimated by Forbes that there are more than 2,500 billionaires in the world as of September 2021. With the “Beloved Billionaires” list, money.co.uk set out to find the most-searched, most-loved and most-popular of the world’s top 1%.

The study analyzed annual search volume date and social media sentiment, analyzing data from more than 2 billion searches and more than 50,000 social media posts. The search date was collected via Google from September 2020 – September 2021. The social media sentiment analysis came from 800 random mentions across various social platforms.

The list was topped by Elon Musk, who has a Popularity Score of 100, a Net Worth of $202 billion, a Forbes Billionaires List rank of #1, Global Search Volume of 64,677,930, and a Positive Sentiment of 35%.

Khan has an overall rank of #6 on the list. His Popularity Score is 55, Net Worth is $8 billion but linked to his father, Forbes rank is #94 but also linked to his father, Global Search Volume is 670,750, and a Positive Sentiment of 38%.

McMahon has an overall rank of #8 on the list. His Popularity Score is 38, Net Worth is $2 billion, Forbes Rank is #1417, Global Search Volume is 3,850,560, and a Positive Sentiment of 31%.

Khan actually ranked #1 in Positive Sentiment, while McMahon ranked #1 in the Fame to Wealth Ratio as he has an overall rank of #8 vs. a Forbes Billionaires List rank of #1417.

Money.co.uk noted that the wrestling rivals making the Top 10 was a surprise twist because they are the “least wealthy” people in the Top 100. They also pointed to how McMahon significantly outperformed wealthier individuals, which gave him the highest Popularity-to-Wealth ratio of any billionaire. McMahon also ranked #9 on the Top 20 overall Global Search Volume list, while Khan did not rank.

Regarding Khan’s #1 ranking in Positive Sentiment, money.co.uk referred to the AEW boss as the “most Beloved Billionaire” because 38% of all social media mentions were positive, more than any other person on the list. They touted his key roles with the NFL’s Jacksonville Jaguars and Championship football team Fulham, but said he’s most well-known in recent years for his role as AEW owner, mentioning how they have emerged as a competitor to Vince’s WWE, quickly gained a large following, and signed big wrestling names like CM Punk, Chris Jericho, Bryan Danielson and AEW World Champion Kenny Omega. Vince ranked #7 on the Top 20 overall Positive Sentiment list with 23% of all social media mentions being positive.

