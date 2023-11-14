– Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio gave a shout out to Logan Paul. The NXT North American Champion is featured in a digital exclusive ahead of tonight’s Raw giving a shout-out back to the WWE U.S. Champion, who gave a shout out to him during his UFC 295 cameo appearance at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday night. Check out the video below.
"Champ to Champ"@DomMysterio35 repaying the favor and shouting out #USChampion @LoganPaul #WWERaw pic.twitter.com/3r3B0DaVJd
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2023
– Speaking of tonight’s Raw, the company has released their weekly “WWE Now” preview for tonight’s show, which continues the road to WWE Survivor Series 2023. Check it out below.
It's going to be a MASSIVE night on the red brand as we continue on the road to #SurvivorSeries.
Here is your preview for tonigh'ts #WWERaw! pic.twitter.com/SsE9HvnULJ
— WWE (@WWE) November 13, 2023