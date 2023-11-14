– Ahead of tonight’s episode of WWE Monday Night Raw, Dominik Mysterio gave a shout out to Logan Paul. The NXT North American Champion is featured in a digital exclusive ahead of tonight’s Raw giving a shout-out back to the WWE U.S. Champion, who gave a shout out to him during his UFC 295 cameo appearance at Madison Square Garden this past Saturday night. Check out the video below.

– Speaking of tonight’s Raw, the company has released their weekly “WWE Now” preview for tonight’s show, which continues the road to WWE Survivor Series 2023. Check it out below.