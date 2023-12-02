Dragon Lee will be in one of the first two opening round matches in the new WWE United States Championship No. 1 Contender Tournament next Friday night.

As noted, the masked fan-favorite who recently moved from NXT to the WWE main roster via the blue brand on SmackDown was announced for a match against Santos Escobar, which along with Bobby Lashley vs. Karrion Kross will be the first two opening round bouts in the tourney kicking off next Friday night to determine Logan Paul’s first U.S. title challenger.

After this week’s WWE Friday Night SmackDown broadcast went off the air on FOX, Dragon Lee spoke in a digital exclusive about how his wish is coming true now that he gets to get his hands on Santos Escobar next week after what he did to the LWO and Rey Mysterio.

“That’s awesome,” Lee told Cathy Kelley backstage at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York after SmackDown went off the air. “You make my wish come true.”

Lee continued, “After this match, I’m going to show the world what Dragon Lee is capable of, and I will become the United States Champion, I promise.”

Check out the complete post-SmackDown interview with Dragon Lee via the YouTube player embedded below. H/T to Fightful.com for transcribing the above quotes.