“Daddy’s Back!”

WWE Shop has already released new merchandise to capitalize on the recent WWE return of Randy Orton.

Orton made his WWE return in the Men’s WarGames match at the WWE Survivor Series 2023 last Saturday at AllState Arena in Rosemont, Illinois.

Ever since then, daddy has returned.

“The Viper” has coined the phrase “Daddy’s back!” in a promo on this week’s WWE RAW and WWE SmackDown, where he told Rhea Ripley of The Judgment Day, who is referred to as “Mami,” that “Daddy’s back!”

He said the same to Paul Heyman on last night’s SmackDown, telling him to call Roman Reigns and inform him that “Daddy’s back!”

Capitalizing on the hype around the new catchphrase, which fans were chanted en masse at WWE SmackDown at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York on Friday night, WWE Shop has released the first-ever official “Daddy’s back” t-shirt for Randy Orton.

Check it out in time for the holidays below.