– WWE is returning to the Heritage Bank Center in Cincinnati, Ohio for an episode of WWE Friday Night SmackDown on FOX on April 26, 2024. Tickets and ringside packages will be made available to the general public starting next Friday, December 8, 2023. A pre-sale for tickets to the show kicks off next Wednesday.

– To celebrate the WWE return of “The Viper” Randy Orton, which took place at WWE Survivor Series last Saturday, continued with his return to RAW on Monday and culminated with him signing to become a new member of the SmackDown roster on Friday night, the company has released a new four-hour long full-match marathon of past Orton matches against John Cena, Triple H, Shawn Michaels, The Undertaker, Seth Rollins and others. Check it out via the YouTube player embedded below.

– Speaking of Randy Orton, as seen on SmackDown this week, “Daddy’s Back” on the blue brand going forward. Orton signed an exclusive contract with the SmackDown brand to close out the post-Survivor Series episode of the weekly two-hour Friday night WWE on FOX show last night, before hitting an RKO out of nowhere on SmackDown General Manager Nick Aldis. After the show, Aldis tweeted, “It really is outta nowhere” regarding the RKO. WWE also tweeted a photo of Orton posing with his SmackDown contract backstage at the Barclays Center after the show.