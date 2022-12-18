AEW star Dustin Rhodes took to Twitter last night to thanks fans for tuning in for his match on Rampage, where the Natural teamed up with Orange Cassidy and the Best Friends in a winning effort against The Butcher and The Blade, Trent Seven, and Kip Sabian. Rhodes writes, “From the bottom of my heart, thank you for watching #AEWRampage tonight.”

ECW legend Supercrazy shared a photo on his Twitter along with a bunch of other ECW originals at a recent convention. The photo included The Sandman, 2 Cold Scorpio, The Blue Meanie, Lance Storm, Rhino, Juventud Guerrera, Jerry Lynn, Bill Alfonso, Sabu, Francine, Tommy Rich, Pitbull Gary Wolfe and Shane Douglas.