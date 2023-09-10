Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Strictly Business podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about AEW’s Orange Cassidy and how highly he thinks of him. Cassidy recently dropped the International Title to Jon Moxley at All Out.

“I enjoy his work. I really do. I know he was controversial coming in. I think he was one of, you know, Tony Khan was the one that really was so high on them in the very beginning and gave him the opportunity. And I think it was a good call. He’s a completely different character, right? I mean, everything he does is so unique. But guess what? He’s not better than. He’s not less than. He’s different. And by being different from everybody else and being true to his character and being so unique compared to everybody else, he’s now standing out. So I know, obviously I’ve never worked with him, but in terms of what I’ve seen him do and the way he carries himself, I think very highly of him.”

If you use any portion of the quotes from this article, please credit the Strictly Business with an h/t to Wrestling Headlines for the transcription.