Thanks to Ricky Mann for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY:
* LA Knight defeated Austin Theory
* Ricochet defeated Karrion Kross
* Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka
* Omos defeated Johnny Gargano
* The LWO (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) defeated Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis)
* AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa
* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Long Island Street Fight main event
Stay tuned to WrestlingHeadlines.com for more.
Follow Marc on Twitter at @this_is_marc. Send any news, tips or corrections to us by clicking here.