Thanks to Ricky Mann for the following WWE live event results from Saturday’s show at the Nassau Veteran’s Memorial Coliseum in Uniondale, NY:

* LA Knight defeated Austin Theory

* Ricochet defeated Karrion Kross

* Charlotte Flair defeated Asuka

* Omos defeated Johnny Gargano

* The LWO (Joaquin Wilde, Cruz Del Toro) defeated Hit Row (Top Dolla, Ashante “Thee” Adonis)

* AJ Styles defeated Solo Sikoa

* Cody Rhodes defeated Finn Balor in a Long Island Street Fight main event

