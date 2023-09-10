Rhyno gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show where he was interviewed.

During it, the former WWE star talked about the differences between working for WWE and ECW. Here is what he had to say:

“The paychecks [laughs before being serious]. I never had a paycheck that bounced. Well, yeah, with ECW, I actually, my whole wrestling career, I’ve never had a check that bounced. Once, Tony Condello was up in Winnipeg. But he gave us cash when we went back up there the second or back up there after that. So he made good on it. But throughout my wrestling, I never had a check that bounced. So with ECW, some checks were missing, you know, it’s like, ‘Hey, I’ll catch you next time.’ And it’s like, ‘All right.’ But whatever. Such a giant [WWE], you know, and was like a mom and pops organization [ECW], with a chip on its shoulder and one of those, ‘Oh, crap.’ What if it was dark and dingy? Even better, WWE was always the production level. You know you can never. Yeah. You know, but it also didn’t get raunchy, and that’s one thing I’ve learned: you can have wrestling hardcore extreme, pushing the envelope. But as long as you don’t go raunchy, it never went raunchy.”

