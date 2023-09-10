Maven Huffman was with WWE from 2001 to 2005 where he is best remembered for eliminating The Undertaker from the 2002 Royal Rumble match and holding the Hardcore Title.

Speaking on his YouTube channel, Maven recalled being let go by John Laurinatis. The former Tough Enough winner had the following to say:

“It was a Tuesday like any other day. I get a call from John, Johnny Ace, John Laurinaitis, who was the Vice President of Talent Relations. Getting a call from Johnny, I wouldn’t say it was unique, it wasn’t unique, but it was always concerning for one reason: Johnny is not a guy that would call you just to say ‘hi’. “But I wasn’t concerned because Johnny was in my corner. Johnny always thought that I had something to offer and something to bring to the table.”

