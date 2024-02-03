Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast. ere are the highlights:

On Cody Rhodes and Bayley winning the Royal Rumble:

“Excited for Cody, and it was good to see Bailey back in the thick of things. She’s a great person, and I got to know we’re just a little bit of my time in WWE, and I am very, very happy because it’s an exciting time for her. And I’m sure of many ways.”

On Sting being a strong draw for his final match at AEW Revolution in Greensboro:

“I think it’s a testament to sting. I think it’s a testament to a guy who has spent 30-plus years in the industry at a very, very high level. Sting has been a beloved character from day one. It’s a testament and a testimony to sting more so than aw or anything they’re doing or not doing with them. Granted, they’ve showcased Stig in the right way for someone else’s page of his career. In my opinion, Singh has gone out and done some pretty crazy shit that I would have rather him not do at this stage of his career. But he’s a performer, and performers live to perform. And sometimes, they take risks they shouldn’t take. That being said, this is all about staying. This isn’t about AEW or WWE or what they did right or what they did wrong. And this is about, hopefully, 19,000 or 20,000 wrestling fans who’ve been a fan of Sting for decades coming out to pay homage to a guy who definitely deserves it. And who’s earned the respect from his peers, from his fans, from people associated with him. And I hope he goes out and just absorbs every second of it. And I hope it ends exactly the way that he wants it to. And you hear me talk all the time about having the ability to write the last chapter in your own book and put the period at the end of your own sentence in that chapter. And this is an opportunity for Steve to do that. And I can’t think of anybody who deserves that opportunity more than Steve Borden. I’m glad he’s getting it.”

