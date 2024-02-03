Jake Roberts recently talked about a wide range of topics on his Snake Pit podcast. Here are the highlights:

On Brutus Beefcake: “Beefcake is who he is. He has a lot of different gimmicks, so what? Sometimes you need to change, you know, and thank God he was able to do that. You know, so [Hulk] Hogan got into the job, big deal. He had to keep the job. He had to go out there and perform every night. And he damn sure did it.”

On his relationship with Beefcake: “We did. We met several years ago. The WWF wasn’t the first place we’d met. He came to the mid-south years before. No. Okay. So we all got a little bit. Party a little bit.”