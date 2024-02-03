Cody Rhodes has made his choice, and it is one that is going to confuse much of the WWE Universe.

The American Nightmare told Roman Reigns on this evening’s WWE SmackDown that he plans on pursuing him and his Undisputed Universal Championship, a title that he needs to win in order to “Finish the story.” He adds that he plans on not just taking the gold, but EVERYTHING from Reigns, a warning that his era is coming to a close. However, in a shocking turn of events…Cody tells Roman that he’s going to come for him, but not at WrestleMania.

Moments later, The Rock would emerge. The Great One and Cody would hug, then Cody would leave the ring so that Rocky could have a face-to-face with the Tribal Chief. While nothing was confirmed, it appears that The Rock and Roman Reigns will indeed face one another at WrestleMania 40.