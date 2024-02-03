IF you like multi-man matches, then tonight’s the show for you

AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator: Ricky Starks & Big Bill (c) vs. The Dark Order

Willow Nightingale vs. Queen Aminata

Angelo Parker, Matt Menard, Matt Sydal, & Christopher Daniels vs. Hechicero, Mascara Dorado, Mistico, & Volador Jr.

Private Party vs. Top Flight

AEW Rampage 2/2/24

From the UNO Lakefront Arena in New Orleans, Louisiana!

Match #1. Top Flight w/ Action Andretti vs. Private Party

Quen and Dante to start. Quen fist bumps in his face but Dnate shoves him off. Up and over goes Quen and Dante delivers a hard chop. Double foot sweep and roundhouse kicks by Top Flight. One count. Zay comes in and clotheslines everyone. Superkick by Zay off the apron to Dante, enziguiri to Darius, and a moonsault to Dante. Zay grabs a crown from someone in the front row and this an assisted Stunner on Darius. Double team assisted facebuster to Darius. Quen looks for a roll up with the ropes again like a few weeks ago, but Andretti is here to alert the referee. Darius gets a roll up from behind for two, amid the conversations. Zay with some mounted punches in the corner as Darius is in trouble throughout the break. Assisted Pele kick off the middle rope but Darius and he looks for the tag… and gets it. Crossbody by Dante gets two. Double suplex by Top Flight but Zay counters with a pair of knees. Up and over assisted torando DDT by Top Flight. Dante ducks an enziguiri and Darius eats it. Silly String to Dante! Shooting Star Press to Dante but Darius breaks it up at two! Superkick by Dante and a half nelson sit out side effect. One, two, three!

Winners: Top Flight

Rating: **3/4. Exactly what you’d expect here, and it just seems like we’ve seen some combination of all of these guys a lot. Expect a third match sooner than later.

Renee is in the back with Sammy Guevara. Sammy says he’s medically cleared and hunting Hobbs and Callis.

Match #2. AEW World Tag Team Championship Eliminator: Big Bill & Ricky Starks (c) vs. The Dark Order w/ Evil Uno

Dark Order attacks early and here we go. Silver delivers some roundhouse kicks to Starks and makes the quick tag to Reynolds. Darby Allin is on commentary, btw. Sunset flip by Reynolds and a powerbomb on the knees of Reynolds by Silver. German suplex by Silver but Bill gets the tag and runs through both guys. Avalanches in the corner by Bill before sending Silver to the floor. Mounted punches to Reynolds and Uno gets on the apron, but gets booted to the floor by Bill. Cannonball by Silver to Bill, who gets posted by Dark Order. Back in the ring, Reynolds charges Bill and eats a huge Bossman Slam. Starks, the hometown hero, gets the hot tag and body slams the heck out of Silver. Running back elbow in the corner by Starks, who then goes old school on Reynolds. Two count. Starks rolls outside and spears Uno, before rolling back in the ring and eating a kick combo by Silver but Starks counters the last one into a RoShamBo. That’ll do it.

Winners: Big Bill & Ricky Starks

Rating: **1/4. This was perfectly acceptable considering the time given. Dark Order got some of their offense in but Bill and Starks made quick work of the team.

Don Callis and Will Hobbs welcome Sammy Guevara’s hunt, as Hobbs has a family too and he’s got to feed them.

Match #3. Willow Nightingale w/ Kris Statlander & Stokely Hathaway vs. Queen Aminata

Mat return by Willow and a big shoulder block. Inside cradle by Aminata gets one. Snap mare by Aminata but she runs into a body slam. Low crossbody by Willow for two. Short-arm lariat by Willow. Two. Shotgun dropkick off the middle rope by Willow and Aminata retreats to the floor. Aminata trips a charging Willow on the apron and she lands hard. Aminata lays in some hard chops in the corner and a body slam for two. Broski Boot by Aminata in the corner and a long two count. Headbutt by Aminata and a snap German suplex for two. Aminata misses a running hip attack in the corner and Willow responds with a cannonball. Death Valley Driver by Willow gets two. Baby with the Powerbomb finishes this one.

Winner: Willow Nightingale

Rating: **1/2. Nice match here and despite the loss, another strong showing for Aminata.

Renee is with Orange Cassidy and Best Friends. Cassidy says he asked for the time because he knows Undisputed Kingdom will show up. 3…2…1…. on cue. Adam Cole challenges Orange Cassidy, Trent, and Rocky Romero next week.

Renee is with Willow Nightingale and company, but that doesn’t last long as Saraya and her crew show up. Stokely gets bitten on the hand and we’ve got a six person tag for next week!

Match #4. Matt Menard, Angelo Parker, Christopher Daniels, & Matt Sydal vs. Mascara Dorada, Volador Jr., Hechicero, & Mistico

Sydal with a hurricanrana on Dorada but Dorada responds with a twisting tieres and we reset. Volador with a handspring and a head scissors to Menard. Superkick sends Menard to tag Daniels. Here comes Mistico. Arm drag by Daniels and a handspring elbow by Mistico. Springboard crossbody by Mistico and a twisting arm drag off the top rope. Mistico feigns a dive and sends Daniels into the corner with a running enziguiri. Hechiero with a springboard dropkick and tag to Volador. Backstabber by Volador and a running Shooting Star Press by Dorada. Two count. STO by Daniels and Menard gets the tag. Double team by both guys with an assisted atomic dropkick. Step up elbow by Menard and Parker. Twisting moonsault by Sydal gets two. Bow and arrow by Sydal. as we go to PIP. Back breaker by Menard and a tag to Parker. Parker puts the boots to Mistico and there are a lot of quick tags from team AEW. Back breaker by Sydal. Dorada ducks a double clothesline and hurricanranas both Parker and Sydal. Hechicero gets the tag and cleans house, sending Sydal to the floor with a big knee and choking Daniels over the top rope. Diving elbow attack from the top rope. High kick by Sydal to Hechihero. Superkick by Volador. Shotgun dropkick by Hechicero. Complete Shot by Daniels to Hechicero and the Koji Clutch is locked in. Volador breaks it up. Everyone is in the ring now and it’s a melee. Suicide dive by Volador. Springboard splash by Mistico. Twisting armdrag off the top by Dorado and a corkscrew plancha to the outside takes out everyone. Daniels looks for Angel’s Wings on Hechicero but Hechicero sends Daniels into the corner and hits a big running knee. Takedown by Hechicero and a scarecrow lock, as he rolls Daniels in a full circle and locks him up for the pin!

Winners: Team CMLL

Rating: ***. Nice introduction here, as we got a chance to see each of the CMLL guys and a little bit of their offense, as well as their personality.

Final Thoughts: Pretty fun show tonight, especially if you like tag matches. Bill and Starks build momentum ahead of their defense next week against Sting and Darby. The fans got introduced to the talent from CMLL, and we built some matches for next week’s Rampage and Dynamite. Successful show in those aspects. 7/10.