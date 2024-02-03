A big celebration has been added to this Monday’s edition of WWE Raw.

WWE announced this evening that The Ring General GUNTHER will celebrate his 600-day reign as Intercontinental Champion on the show, a reign that is now recognized as the longest in company history. GUNTHER won the title back in the summer of 2022 and has successfully defended it nearly 20-times.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR 02/05 RAW:

-GUNTHER celebrates 600-days as WWE Intercontinental Champion

-Katana Chance & Kayden Carter vs. Kabuki Warriors for the WWE women’s tag team titles