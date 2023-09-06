Eric Bischoff gave his thoughts on various topics on the latest episode of his 83 Weeks Podcast.

During it, Bischoff talked about CM Punk potentially returning to WWE for a feud with Roman Reigns and Paul Heyman following his AEW departure.

“Yeah, it could be good. And look, again, this falls into the category of fantasy booking, but let’s just entertain ourselves for a minute. What if. WWE, for whatever reason. Paul decided, you know what, I’m going to bring it in and give it a shot. Historically, WWE has done that type of thing. You just covered it. But also Punk is not going to bully his way around a WWE locker room. He’ll find himself stuffed in a garbage can. That won’t be tolerated. And he knows that. It’s one thing to get physical and call a Jack Perry. It’s quite another thing to try to throw your weight around in a WWE locker room. It’s not the same thing. And I think Punk, I don’t know him at all. I’ve never had a direct conversation with him. I’ve never had a syllable of conversation with him face to face. But Punk would also know that this is like a big opportunity. And probably my last shot, right? So he’d probably go in with a much different attitude than he had in and who knows, maybe when he got to AEW He may have had a good attitude and maybe it would. It’s Meltzer and Alvarez and all the drama that they helped create and poured fuel on that soured the thing. For Punk, I believe it very well could have been. That isn’t going to happen to the same extent in WWE. So there are a lot of reasons why if Punk were to make that move or Paul [Triple H] was to make that move and Punk agreed that you wouldn’t see a repeat performance of what we saw on the CW. There are two different worlds, two different situations. So it could be really, really good. The question is whether it’s worth it to WWE. What’s the benefit? What’s the risk? Benefit is. If you could manage him and control, and I say control, but manage him properly. And he was willing to be a pro. There’s some financial upside there. There are some great stories there. Yeah. He and Heyman. Oh, my gosh. I mean, there are some great stories that could be cultivated there. The backstory already exists. You have to dig it up and dust it off and shine it up a little bit, and you’re off and running. And that would be appealing. The question is whether or not they need it. And it’s worth the risk to them. And I don’t have the answer to that. I’ve not had one conversation with anybody there recently that expressed an opinion about it, nor would I. But we’ll see. It’s a possibility. Never. Well, never say never.”