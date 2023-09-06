NJPW issued the following press release announcing the return of the Academy Showcase, an event that will highlight trainees at the LA Dojo as they face off with established names in an effort to get ready for the big stage. Full details about the event, including what trainees will be in action, can be found below.

The first matches are set for the NJPW Academy Summer 2023 Showcase! Don’t miss this opportunity to visit the LA Dojo and see NJPW Academy on display! Tickets are available now!

BUY: https://njpwacademysummer2023.eventbrite.com

Two matches are already official for this second special Academy event.

Coming off an impressive showing at the first showcase, NJPW Academy graduate Matt Vandagriff makes his NJPW Strong debut as he meets Rocky Romero in singles action.

Zane Jay becomes the first student to complete both beginner and advanced Academy courses and makes his professional debut against one of his trainers, The DKC.

EVENT INFORMATION

Date: Saturday, October 7

Location: NJPW Dojo

20821 Annalee Ave

Carson, CA 90746

Doors: 4:30 PM

Bell: 5:00 PM

Tickets: $40 (Limited seated GA), $30 (Standing room GA)

Ticket release date:

Wednesday 9/5 8pm PT, 11pm ET

Currently scheduled to appear:



Rocky Romero, The DKC, Bateman



Buck Skynyr, Johnnie Robbie, Matt Vandagriff, Trish Adora



Angus Legstrong, HEX, Jake Painter, J-Rod, Jordan Oasis, Seabass Finn, Shaheen, SoCal Crazy, Sean “Vegan” Keegan, Viva Van, Zane Jay

*Talent is subject to change

Stay tuned for news about future sign-ups for NJPW Academy.