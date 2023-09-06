The WWE NXT North American Title will be on the line at No Mercy.

This week’s NXT show saw Mustafa Ali defeat Dragon Lee in a #1 contender’s match, with NXT North American Champion Dominik Mysterio as the special referee. The finish saw Mysterio fast count Ali in a roll-up. Ali later attacked Mysterio after the match as he did not want to win that way. Lee and Ali left together while Mysterio recovered.

Ali vs. Mysterio is now official for NXT No Mercy.

No Mercy will mark Mysterio’s fifth televised title defense since winning the title from Wes Lee on the July 18 NXT show. He has retained over Butch, Sami Zayn, Ali and Wes Lee in a Triple Threat, and Dragon Lee.

The 2023 NXT No Mercy Premium Live Event will take place on Saturday, September 30 at the Mechanics Bank Arena in Bakersfield, California. Below is the updated card:

NXT North American Title Match

Mustafa Ali vs. Dominik Mysterio (c)

NXT Heritage Cup Match

Global Heritage Invitational winner vs. Noam Dar (c)

