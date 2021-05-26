Pro-wrestling star Erick Redbeard was recently interviewed by WrestleZone about when he plans on returning to wrestling, which the former multi-time WWE tag champion says is upcoming now that the U.S. is beginning its return to normalcy after the COVID-19 outbreak. Hear his full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he misses wrestling in front of fans:

Man, I’m kinda dipping in everything right now. But definitely, I miss wrestling. I miss wrestling in front of people and now that people are coming back, you could see me pop up in many different places,” he noted, “especially now that everything’s starting to open, people are vaccinated. It’s just exciting to see people getting back and doing normal things.

How it was unsettling for him to work the United Pro tapings in LA because there were no fans:

It’s funny you brought up Fred, Darren Young, because yes we worked over at United Pro in Los Angeles. It was an empty arena, and it was very unsettling. I didn’t like it, I didn’t want to go back to doing a bunch of that because to me, professional wrestling is for the fans. Over the course of the last year, I’ve done a lot of acting and to me, acting is done intimately in front of a camera with no live crowd, unless you’re in the theater or something, which has also been closed. So to me, wrestling just didn’t feel like wrestling, to me, and maybe it opened the avenues for different parts of wrestling. But then when fans come back, you won’t see a lot of things that you’ve been seeing. So yeah it’ll be interesting to see how it all pans out.

Says he would love to work Kota Ibushi, PAC, and Moose: