Last night’s NJPW event from Korakuen Hall saw former IWGP world champion Tetsuya Naito issue a challenge for the NEVER Six-Man titles on behalf of Los Ingobernables de Japon. The promotion has since issued the following press release following Naito’s address to the crowd, questioning when the title bout will take place. Check it out below.

Close win aside, Naito was brimming with confidence as ever as he took the mic. Saying that he had wanted to ‘see where BUSHI and SANADA were at’ this week, Naito surmised that the best way for them to get past any jealousy at Shingo Takagi potentially doing battle for the IWG World Heavyweight Championship would be for the three of them to challenge for the NEVER 6-Man tag titles. With Ishii absent, Naito called on YOSHI-HASHI to accept the challenge, only for the birthday boy to get beaten down when he returned to respond. Goto made the save however, before the Headhunter declared the match was on, warning challengers that relieving the champs of the gold would be no easy task. Where and when will the title match take place?