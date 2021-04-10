WWE reportedly botched one of the reveal of one of the Hall of Fame Legacy Wing inductees earlier this week.

As noted, it was announced that 2020 Legacy Wing inductees are Ray “The Crippler” Stevens, Brickhouse Brown, “Dr. Death” Steve Williams, Baron Michele Leone, and Gary Hart. It was later announced that 2021 Legacy Wing Hall of Famers are Ethel Johnson, Dick The Bruiser, Pez Whatley, Buzz Sawyer, and Paul Boesch.

It was reported on Wrestling Observer Radio that the footage used to show Johnson wrestling was not actually of Johnson, the first African American women’s pro wrestler who was active in the 1950s and 1960s.

The footage used was of Sandy Parker, who was active from the 1960s – 1980s. It’s likely that WWE made an innocent mistake here, and was just trying to show footage from that era.

Ethel’s niece confirmed the error on Twitter, as seen below. WWE has not acknowledged the error as of this writing, but they did delete the video from Twitter, and it looks like they also removed it from YouTube.

Ethel Johnson was the FIRST BLACK CHAMPION EVER! If you’re going to represent her, represent her CORRECTLY! — VIRGOAT ➐ (@missezrenee) April 7, 2021

