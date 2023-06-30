Freddie Prinze Jr. recently offered his opinion about The Usos during the most recent edition of Wrestling With Freddy.

The former WWE creative writer gave high praise to The Usos, who are slated to wrestle Undisputed WWE Universal Champion Roman Reigns & Solo Sikoa at Saturday’s Money in the Bank.

“These two dudes, these twin brothers have surpassed any and all expectations that the company has had for them. And they’ve always been able to wrestle their asses off. I can’t say enough good things about these dudes. It’s just awesome that they were able to pull this story off. Without them being as talented as they are, this thing falls apart … And in this case, every single son of a b**** in the story can talk.”

