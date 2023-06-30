The crossover between professional wrestling and hip-hop has always been strong, and rapper Lil Uzi Vert continued that trend with the release of his latest album, “Pink Tape.’

The 27-year-old star, who performed for WWE at this year’s WrestleMania 39, dropped a track entitled “Nakamura” on his album, which samples the King of Strong Style’s “Rising Sun” WWE theme. Vert even drops a line about Nakamura in the song rapping, “I’m thе king of the ring, I could take off for ya (Woah), Feel like Nakamura jumpin’ off the top, dog (Woah).”

Nakamura himself has shared the track on his personal Twitter. Check out the tweet, and the full audio to the track below.