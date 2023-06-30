The cards for next Monday and Tuesday’s NJPW Strong Independence Day events have been released, but one night is missing from them and that’s Fred Rosser.
In a statement put out by NJPW, Rosser stated he has to miss the events due to circumstances beyond his control. You can read the statement here:
“Due to unforeseen circumstances, Fred Rosser, who had originally been scheduled for NJPW STRONG’s Independence Day cards in Korakuen hall July 4 & 5, will not be in attendance. We apologise to fans who had been looking forward to seeing Rosser wrestle.
Fred himself to express the following message to fans:
“Unfortunately due to circumstances beyond my control, I will miss New Japan STRONG July 4 & 5. Working with STRONG has been one of the highlights of my career. I am grateful to New Japan management and most importantly our fans for your continued support.
There is so much more for me to accomplish with this awesome organization. You all will see me sooner than later in Japan!
Thank you so much for the support and love that you have given me during my time here! More to come!
Fred Rosser
#Blockthehate”
NJPW and Rosser appreciates fans’ understanding and continued support.”