During a recent episode of his “K100” podcast, Konnan talked about fans comparing today’s stars to WWE Hall of Famer Randy Savage.

Konnan thinks there are no comparisons to him because today’s wrestlers are nerds.

“Bro there’s no guys like ‘Macho Man,’ not even close in today’s wrestling. The characters that we had before, the legit tough guys. Today, it’s mostly nerds.”

Savage passed away in May 2011 and was posthumously inducted into the WWE Hall of Fame in 2015.

