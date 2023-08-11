While speaking with DAZN.com, FTR commented on a potential trios match with CM Punk against The Elite in AEW. FTR will defend the AEW Tag Team Titles against the Young Bucks at All In later this month.

This comes after Punk made his return to AEW television following his real-life issues with The Elite not being resolved.

Dax Harwood: “If the cards fall into place and the story is right, and the opportunity calls for it, hell yeah, we can do it.” Cash Wheeler: “It’s hard to know with all the moving parts that are involved for anybody, but wrestling is all about making the most money for yourself and the company you work for. I think everybody here all agrees with that. The more time passes, the more likely it is we can get to there. You never really know, and I don’t want to say yes, but I hope so.”

H/T to Fightful