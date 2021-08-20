Goldberg spoke with Dan Gelston of the AP to promote Saturday’s WWE SummerSlam where he will challenge Bobby Lashley for the WWE Title.
During it, he stated that he’s not pleased with the in-ring work from his WWE appearances.
“I’m not proud of anything I’ve done over the past number of years,” Goldberg said. “Have I done enough to get by? Yeah. But am I proud of my performances? Hell no. No. 1, I’ve got to win. No. 2, I’ve got to provide a little bit more entertainment, more power moves and just be more like Goldberg. That’s what you’re going to see on Saturday.”