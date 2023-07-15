GUNTHER reaches another incredible milestone in WWE.

The Ring General won the Intercontinental Championship from Ricochet back in June of 2022, and has defended the title successfully 12 times, including in a triple-threat at WrestleMania 39 that many have called a match of the year candidate. As of today, GUNTHER has held the I.C. Championship for 400 days, with no signs of slowing down.

GUNTHER will face one of his biggest tests at SummerSlam next month, when he defends the gold against Drew McIntyre.