Kurt Angle really wishes he could have wrestled Mick Foley when they were both in their prime.

The Hall of Famer spoke on this topic on the latest edition of his podcast, where he reflected on their showdown at the 2009 TNA Victory Road pay-per-view, a match that had to go short due to a groin injury he had. Check out Angle’s full thoughts on the subject below.

Says he tore his groin working on the movie Warrior:

When I was doing the movie [Warrior], we did the fight scenes for about six months. I mean it was a lot of work. We were doing it over and over and over. Joel Egerton got hurt. He hurt his knee. So he was out for two months. So I’m going with his double for a couple of months. Joel comes back, I go with him for two months. Tom Hardy, same thing. Something happened to him, he got sick, and he had to sit out for a while. So all of this was happening and we were just trying to get the movie done. I was working my butt off. Every day, I was in the octagon, fighting every single day, either wrestling their body double or the or the actor themselves. I shot a double leg and went to lift them, and I popped my groin and tore it and knew right on the spot I was in trouble.

How TNA asked him if he could wrestle a short match with Foley, which he agreed to:

The trainer came and checked me out. We finished up that day, and I called TNA, and I said, ‘I don’t know if I’m gonna be able to go.’ They said, ‘Do you think you can make it through a 10-minute or 12-minute match? I said yeah, I could probably work around that. So that’s probably why they had me do that promo before the pay-per-view where I said the match wouldn’t be long because I’m going to take Mick out as soon as I can. I think that was a lot of the reason why I did that promo.

Knows that the match could have been better if he and Mick were healthy:

Even with Mick’s limitations because of his conditioning and everything, if I was 100% healthy, I could have made the match look a lot better. I would have been able to do a lot more stuff, make Mick look a lot more dominant. I would have been able to make the match much better than it was.

Still thinks the match was pretty good:

I wish Mick was in better wrestling shape. I know he wished he was, but still, it wasn’t bad. I was really happy with the match. Especially with me my groin injury, knowing that he didn’t have the conditioning that he wanted. I thought the match wasn’t shit. I thought it was okay.

Wishes he could have wrestled Foley at his peak:

Don’t get me wrong. I wish Mick and I could have wrestled in our prime. At this point in time, Mick was a little bit past his prime. I was still kind of in my prime, but I was injured. Don’t get me wrong, Mick can still go. He could still go today.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)