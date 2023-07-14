Kurt Angle gave his thoughts on the Main Event Mafia faction in TNA Wrestling on the latest episode of his Kurt Angle Show. Here are the highlights:

On wrestling Kevin Nash:

“You know what, I was surprised because I thought he’d be pretty limited cuz he blew his knee out in WWE, and, you know, that was a pretty nasty injury. But, he seemed to be fine when I wrestled him. I know he was protecting his knee at this point in time, but I thought he produced pretty well. I thought we had a great match, especially for our 10-minute match.”

On his relationship with Nash:

“We became very close. I didn’t even talk to him in WWE. I barely spoke to him. We would say hi when we passed by each other. But in TNA, we became tight friends. We had mutual respect. And, uh, with that mutual respect was a great friendship that produced.”

On teasing going back to WWE in 2009:

“I wasn’t gonna go back to WWE. I still had two more years left of my contract. The contract wasn’t coming up at this point, so it was just part of the storyline. She was [TNA President Dixie Carter]. She always took care of me. She paid me well, never, never missed a paycheck. Uh, she let me rest and heal when I needed it. She always gave me the time off I needed to recuperate. She was so good to me and way less travel than in WWE.”

