The legendary WWE Hall of Famer Jushin “Thunder” Liger is set to make his debut appearance for AEW.

Liger took to Twitter today and revealed that he is headed to Calgary, Alberta, Canada for the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s & Women’s Tournaments, which will be held on Saturday’s live AEW Collision from the Calgary Stampede Saddledome. Liger noted that he was invited as a special guest for the finals.

Liger and Hart worked more than 20 matches in NJPW from 1987-1991, teaming up and going against each other. Their last match saw Liger get the win on April 28, 1991 at Day 11 of the NJPW Explosion Tour in Saitama, Japan.

AEW Battle of The Belts VII will also take place on Saturday, right after Collision goes off the air. You can click here for spoilers on Battle of The Belts matches. Below is the current announced card for Saturday’s live Collision, along with Liger’s tweet:

* CM Punk vs. Ricky Starks in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Men’s Tournament

* Ruby Soho or Skye Blue vs. ROH World Women’s Champion Athena or Willow Nightingale in the finals of The Owen Hart Foundation Women’s Tournament

* AEW World Tag Team Champions FTR defend against Jay White and Juice Robinson in a 2 Out of 3 Falls match

