NJPW issued the following press release announcing that the August 20th Multiverse United 2 event, which will be run in conjunction with IMPACT Wrestling, will air exclusively on FITE TV. Full details can be found below.

After a thrilling event back in March in LA, NJPW and IMPACT are tying up once again on August 20 for Multiverse United 2: For Whom the bell Tolls. Joining All Star Junior Festival for All Star Weekend in the 2300 Arena in Philadelphia, this is sure to be a gripping event, with a lineup full of dream matched to be announced in the days to come.

Fans worldwide will be able to catch the action, live exclusively on FITE TV! Whether you’re in the 2300 Arena itself, or watching anywhere around the world, this night will be one to remember!