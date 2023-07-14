Eric Bischoff weighs in on a recent story about AEW.

A report surfaced on Wednesday stating that AEW was potentially going to expand its pay-per-view schedule after a suggestion from Warner Bros Discovery. While AEW has yet to confirm if they will run that idea Bischoff explains why he thinks WB made the suggestion in the first place. On the latest edition of his Strictly Business podcast, he suggests that this is due to WB owning a piece of AEW and wanting to maximize its profits.

My first thought is, why? Why would Warner Discovery encourage AEW to produce more pay-per-views? I guess it’s because Warner Discovery owns a piece, they see the revenue and they want a share of it. I’m guessing they do right now, you don’t hear a lot of that chatter. But I’m guessing that Warner Discovery probably owns a piece of AEW, that’s part of their overall deal and as such, sees revenue potential there that is readily available and they want at it. If that’s the case, then I’m more convinced than ever that Warner Discovery owns a piece of AEW as we speak and are looking for revenue upside. Otherwise, why would they care?

Bischoff continues…

I’m absolutely convinced because otherwise it wouldn’t make any difference, why would they care? If they’re not getting a piece of the action, all they care about is television ratings. Since they’re looking for content other than television, there’s no other reason why they’d be interested unless they’re getting a taste.

