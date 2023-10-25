The viewership numbers are in for the October 24th edition of NXT, which was the brand’s Halloween Havoc special.

According to Sports TV Ratings, the episode drew 787,000 viewers overnight, a decrease from the previous week’s overnight number of 798,000. They scored a rating of 0.21 in the 18-49 demographic, which was down from last week’s 0.23 rating. Halloween Havoc was headlined by Becky Lynch losing the NXT Women’s Championship to Lyra Valkyria.

NXT did have big competition last night as Game 7 of the NLCS between the Philadelphia Phillies and the Arizona Diamondbacks was on at the same time.

