AEW is just hours away from presenting its weekly edition of Dynamite, which tonight takes place from Philadelphia. Fightful Select has released a new report revealing several backstage notes, including an update on the supposed heat between Adam Copeland and Ricky Starks after their promo exchange a few weeks ago. Highlights are below.

-The biggest update is that there are definitely no issues between Copeland and Starks after the promo exchange. This was reiterated to the publication.

-Brock Anderson’s departure from AEW was amicable on both sides. He is already getting some buzz on the indies and could be getting booked soon.

-Paul Wight recently attended an OVW event to help promote an upcoming AEW event in Louisville.

-WWE Hall of Famer Jake “The Snake” Roberts is still under contract to AEW. He will continue to do some work for them, potentially off-screen.