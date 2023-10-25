LA Knight is ready to shock the world when he faces Roman Reigns for the Undisputed Universal Championship at WWE Crown Jewel.

The Megastar spoke about his showdown with the Tribal Chief during a recent appearance on Superstar Crossover with host Josh Martinez. Knight, who has climbed the ranks as one of the company’s hottest acts, promises that he will be giving it his all at Crown Jewel and win or lose, will be taking a piece of Reigns with him.

The mindset is just living up to everything that I have purported to be. The mindset is living up to everything that I have led the world to believe that I am for good or for worse. So for me, it’s going into Saudi Arabia, and whether I come out with that title or not, taking a piece of Roman Reigns with me in the sense that people are going to remember this. It’s going to change things. It’s going to be clear that this revolution or movement or whatever you want to call it — I think we’re beyond the question of whether this is a flash in the pan or not. I think a flash in the pan wouldn’t have lasted this long at this point, or gotten this hot. So for me, it’s just kind of to go in there, do my thing, and keep doing me. As vague as that might sound, that’s the biggest truth I can give you.

Many in the pro-wrestling industry have weighed in on the idea of Knight defeating Reigns and becoming the new Universal Champion. WWE Hall of Famer Bully Ray thinks the move would be risky, but that Knight might be worth the risk. You can read his full thoughts here.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)