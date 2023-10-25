Nick Aldis discusses his current position in WWE.

The former two-time NWA Champion currently works as the on-screen General Manager for WWE SmackDown and continues to work as a producer behind-the-scenes. The National Treasure spoke about these positions during a recent interview with Busted Open Radio, where he explained how he ended up at WWE after all these years.

I’d already made the decision that whatever opportunity, if any, ever came from the WWE, I would take it. You’ve only got one chance in the game, and that’s to play, no matter how that comes along. I had a brief conversation with Paul Heyman the other night, and I said, ‘Hey, opportunity comes in all shapes and sizes.’ He said, ‘Yes, it does.’ I was excited. I really was. I know that people will hear that and be like, ‘Oh, bullshit.’ But I’ve enjoyed tremendously the other hats that I’ve worn in this business, particularly in the last few years. I don’t think it’s any secret at this point that my fingerprints were all over my previous employer, as far as the product and everything like that, beyond my contributions as a talent. So I do find it very rewarding, and it is something, certain guys are well-suited to it, and certain guys are not.

Aldis later states that he is still learning the machine that WWE is, but will be ready in case other opportunities come his way, including a chance to return to the ring.

There’s so many pieces of the WWE machine that I’m still getting familiar with. It’s gonna take me months, if not more, to still really fully understand that beast, and it is a beast. Every day that I go to work, I’m just in awe of the operation. But for me, that’s the most exciting thing. It’s exhilarating for me because I sit there and go, ‘Man, I remember when I had such limited resources.’ Building a brand with one guy and a YouTube show is a hell of a lot different than having an idea and being able to pitch it to the most powerful people in the industry, and then getting to have your input on things in conjunction with the greatest minds currently working in the industry, like Michael Hayes and Hunter and Bruce and Ed Koskey, all the different guys who are involved, and Kevin Dunn. Getting to sit on the headsets with Michael and Kevin, listening to those conversations and watching that whole process, it’s fascinating, it’s terrifying, it’s exhilarating all at the same time. So I am every bit as fulfilled and excited about contributing to WWE. God’s honest truth, my first conversations with Paul, with Triple H and with Bruce, I echoed the same message over and over again. It took a few months before I was given some sort of opportunity, but I just kept echoing the same message, which was I’m ready, willing and able to contribute to WWE in any way I can. I stand by that, and I appreciate everybody who wants to see me in different capacities. As far as I’m concerned, I’m just over the moon to be part of the process in any way. If other stuff comes along, those opportunities, you can bet that I’ll be ready, willing, and able.

Aldis has been feuding with Raw General Manager Adam Pearce as WWE begins its build to Survivor Series, which will feature the return of the WarGames matchup.

(H/T and transcribed by Fightful)