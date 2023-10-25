AEW recently filed to trademark the term “WORLDS END” with the United States Patent and Trademark Office. The filing took place on October 25th and is being used in the category of live entertainment performances, an indication that this will be a future event name. The full detailed description of what that entails can be found below.

Mark For: WORLDS END trademark registration is intended to cover the categories of entertainment services in the nature of live wrestling performances; Entertainment services in the nature of production of wrestling programs and events; Entertainment services, namely, an ongoing multimedia program featuring wrestling distributed via various platforms across multiple forms of transmission media; Entertainment services, namely, production and distribution of ongoing television programs in the field of wrestling; Entertainment in the nature of wrestling contests.

AEW will present Dynamite from Philadelphia later this evening. The updated lineup can be found here.