Thunder Rosa is eyeing a matchup with top CMLL star, Stephanie Vaquer.

The former AEW women’s champion has been out of action since the fall of 2022, but has been told by doctors that she is nearing a return. La Mera Mera took to social media today to hype a potential return and called out Vaquer, who she says she will face either in an AEW ring or a CMLL ring.

Everyone has questions. My answer is I AM READY.

Stephanie Vaquer, for my respect and friendship, you are one of the best, but there is no greater respect than competing in the ring. That is immortality.

All that remains to be resolved is when and where?

In Mexico or in United States, in AEW or in CMLL.

If you also want it to happen, tag the bosses.

While she may be absent from the ring Rosa has been backstage and even occasionally does commentary for the AEW Spanish-Language announce team.