The Honky Tonk Man appeared on the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw with Gerald Brisco and John Layfield.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about his first reaction to seeing Hulk Hogan for the first time.

“[Hogan] drew one hell of a house down there in Dothan, Alabama with Harley Race, they were at the football stadium there turning people away. 16, 18,000 people they packed in there for that thing. I knew the minute I saw him though, I knew the minute I saw this boy walk in, he had this thing about him. I mean he had money dripping off of him.”

