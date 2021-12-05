The Honky Tonk Man appeared on the latest episode of Stories with Brisco and Bradshaw with Gerald Brisco and John Layfield.

During it, the WWE Hall of Famer talked about working with Randy Savage.

“Randy had to have everything laid out, everything, every night. I didn’t see paperwork, but we had to go over it every night. If we had two shows, Sacramento on a Saturday afternoon and San Francisco that night, the only thing different was the length of walk from the ramp to the ring and backstage. Nothing changed. I got to the point where I would hide from him. He would come looking. I would see him, and I would go in the bleachers and peek between the bleachers and watch him. He would go to Jimmy Hart and say, ‘Where’s that Honky Tonk Man?’ The music would hit, and all of a sudden I would reappear right at the curtain, and he didn’t have time to talk about it, so we would just go out there and do it. But I found out we worked a lot better if I let him come and tell me and put it together because I knew if something needed to change, I could change it anyway. It was no big deal. He liked to have it structured. I understand that later on, Randy would get so deathly nauseated before these Saturday Night Main Events and WrestleManias, that he would just have to lay down and be sick and throwing up.”

H/T to WrestlingNews.co for the transcription