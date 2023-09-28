AEW has announced a new matchup for this Saturday’s edition of Collision, which will be the promotion’s go-home show ahead of Sunday’s WrestleDream pay-per-view.

FTR will team up with Wheeler Yuta and Bryan Danielson to battle Ricky Starks, Big Bill, and Aussie Open in an eight-man tag. Danielson’s WrestleDream opponent, Zack Sabre Jr., will be on commentary for the matchup.

UPDATED LINEUP FOR AEW COLLISION:

-All Star Eight Man Tag Team: Bryan Danielson, Wheeler Yuta, and FTR (Dax Harwood & Cash Wheeler) vs. Ricky Starks, Big Bill, & Aussie Open (Kyle Fletcher & Kyle Davis)

-The Kingdom (Matt Taven & Mike Bennett) vs. Best Friends (Trent Beretta & Chuck Taylor)

-Andrade El Idolo vs. Juice Robinson