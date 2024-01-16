Hulk Hogan breaks his silence on being a hero.

If you missed it, The Immoral One made headlines this morning after rescuing a young girl who was trapped in a flip car following an accident. The former world champion, accompanied by his wife and a friend, was driving on the highway in Clearwater, FL, when the accident occurred right in front of them on Sunday night. The car involved in the accident swerved erratically across lanes in an attempt to catch an exit but ended up colliding with another vehicle, causing it to flip over.

Hogan and his friend immediately rushed to the driver’s aid. Despite being shaken, the woman was rescued from the car with the help of Hogan and his friend.

In a new tweet, Hogan reveals that he used a ballpoint pen to pop the air bags and get the girl out.

The crazy part about the teenager that flipped her car was that without a knife to puncture the airbags to get her out ,a Indian Rocks Christian ballpoint pen came in really handy to pot the bags,thank you God,all is well even now,Amen HH.

The original story was first reported by TMZ. Check out Hogan’s tweet below.