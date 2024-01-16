WWE returns to the Simmons Bank Arena in North Little Rock, Arkansas this evening for this week’s episode of Monday Night RAW.

In addition to the complete spoiler match and segment listing for tonight’s WWE RAW, featured below are some more backstage notes and spoilers for the show.

– Tavion Heights vs. Dante Chen and Julius Creed vs. Apollo Crews are scheduled for the Main Event tapings

– Chad Patton is scheduled for the WWE Title ref assignment

– Ludwig Kaiser is on the show tonight. Valhalla and Maxxine Dupri are also scheduled

– The WWE Title match is scheduled for two segments

– DIY vs. Judgment Day is set for three segments

– Indus Sher is set to be involved with Jinder Mahal tonight

– Xavier Woods is set to return and face Ludwig Kaiser

(H/T: Fightful Select)